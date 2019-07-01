Modi govt working on Atal ji's path of 'Jamhuriyat, Kashmiriyat, aur insaniyat': Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], July 01 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is working on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's path of "Jamhuriyat, Kashmiriyat, and Insaniyat".

Shah began his speech by condoling the 35 lives lost in a bus accident that took place in Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Renewing the promise made by late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee while delivering speech in Rajya Sabha, Shah said, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that solution of Kashmir's problem should be in "Jamhuriyat, Kashmiriyat, and Insaniyat", I reiterate today that Modi-led government is also working on Atal ji's path of "Jamuriyat, Kashmiriyat, and Insaniyat".

While defining the terms, the minister said "Kashmiriyat" will protect the culture of Kashmir.

He added that Modi government's motto of development has been inherent in the term "Insaniyat" while "Jamhuriyat" (democracy), is what the Centre is hoping to achieve through the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Reiterating that ruling BJP-led NDA government has zero tolerance towards terrorism, the Union Minister said, "Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Everyone knows Kashmir is ours and no one takes Kashmir away from India. Modi-led government has zero tolerance towards terrorism and we are committed to ending it."

Shah asserted that the Modi-led government brought development to Jammu and Kashmir under President's Rule.

In hard-hitting words, Shah said, "The government won't spare 'tukde tukde' gang and they will get the response as the government wants." (ANI)