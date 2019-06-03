Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L), Pakistani PM Imran Khan (R)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L), Pakistani PM Imran Khan (R)

Modi, Imran to be at same venue in Bishkek next week; will they meet?

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will be at the same meeting room and may even share a table at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan next week.
While there is no formal meeting scheduled between the two Prime Ministers as of now, there are chances of exchange of pleasantries by them.
After the Lok Sabha elections got over and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stormed back to power, Islamabad was hoping that there could be a scope for revival of talks and its offer may come from New Delhi. Imran Khan had called Prime Minister Modi to congratulate him on his victory and expressed willingness to work together for peace in South Asia.
In fact, Imran Khan sprung a surprise when in the middle of Lok Sabha elections, he said that a comeback of Modi and BJP will be good for India-Pakistan relations.
Prime Minister Modi dashed hopes when he invited leaders of BIMSTEC for his swearing-in, a move which is seen as an apparent attempt to keep Pakistan at bay.
Sustaining his focus on Neighbourhood First policy, Prime Minister Modi will be going to the Maldives and Sri Lanka as his debut bilateral visits in his second term, widely labelled as Modi 2.0. A visit to Afghanistan later this year is also on the cards.
It seems that the freeze in India-Pakistan talks will continue for some time. During the marathon election campaign, Modi focussed extensively on the fight against Pakistan-sponsored terror and highlighted India's surgical and airstrikes inside Pakistan. Even if there is an informal dialogue between the two leaders at Bishkek, which looks highly unlikely, sources say India's state position of 'terror and talks can't go hand in hand' will be reiterated.
Another interesting aspect is the inclusion of foreign policy connoisseur and former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar as the External Affairs Minister. He is known as a tough and pragmatic negotiator and will be accompanying the Prime Minister to Bishkek.
The recent bitter diplomatic row over the mistreatment of invitees at an Iftar party organised by the Indian High Commission in Pakistan may also eclipse bilateral relations further.
According to diplomatic sources, invitees were harassed and turned back from the Iftar. Before that, several invitees received calls from masked numbers which threatened them with consequences if they attended the Iftar, said sources.
The Pakistani Intelligence agency also laid siege at the party venue in Islamabad, the sources said. India has taken up the matter with the Pakistan foreign ministry. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:14 IST

No relief in sight, heatwave conditions to continue for 2 days

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that there will be no relief to the people from the heatwave conditions in the northwest, central and adjoining peninsular India for two days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:58 IST

BJP MLA thrashes NCP woman leader, later says will apologise

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 03 (ANI): An NCP woman leader lodged a complaint with police after she was brutally beaten up by BJP legislator Balram Thawani for protesting over the issue of water scarcity in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:57 IST

FM must find a solution to economic crisis: Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): BJP's largest ally Shiv Sena on Monday asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to find a solution to the "economic crisis", citing the latest official data on slumping growth and rising unemployment.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:47 IST

J-K: Two terrorists killed in retaliatory fire in Sopian

Sopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Molu-Chitragam area of Sopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:37 IST

Harsh Vardhan cycles to office to take charge as Minister of...

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, Chandni Chowk MP Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday arrived at the Nirman Bhawan here on a bicycle to take charge as the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:27 IST

Oscar-winning short film actors forced to quit by sanitary...

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Suman and Sneha, the women who starred in Oscar-winning short documentary 'Period. End Of Sentence', have alleged that their employer, a Hapur-based sanitary napkin manufacturing NGO, forced them to quit their jobs after the two shot to fame.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:46 IST

UP: Cop injured in encounter with cow smugglers

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): A police constable was injured in an encounter with suspected cow smugglers in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:32 IST

Odisha: Bus overturns near Rajmunda, 20 passengers injured

Rajmunda (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): As many as 20 passengers onboard a bus have sustained injuries when a bus carrying them overturned here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:21 IST

TN govt mandates dress code for staff reflecting Tamil culture

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 03 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order for all state government staffs to wear attire permissible to them reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress in order to "maintain the decorum of the office".

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:17 IST

MK Stalin pays tribute to M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): DMK President MK Stalin on Monday paid tribute to his father and party patriarch late M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:53 IST

Lucknow: Software engineer dies after jumping off from apartment building

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): A 29-year-old software engineer allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the eighth floor of an apartment building at Indira Nagar area here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:36 IST

Rajnath Singh to visit Srinagar today to review security situation

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Srinagar today to review the security situation in the valley.

Read More
iocl