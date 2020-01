Modi offers prayers at Karnataka's Sree Siddaganga Mutt

Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered prayers at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka's Tumakuru.

"PM @narendramodi visited the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru. He paid respects to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu," PMO India tweeted, adding that the Prime Minister interacted with various saints and seers at the monastery.



The visit to the monastery has come as part of his ongoing two-day visit to Karnataka.

A PMO release had stated that the Prime Minister is slated to unveil a plaque at the monastery to mark the foundation stone-laying for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji. (ANI)