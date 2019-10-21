Modi pays tribute to police forces on Police Commemoration Day

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid obeisances to the slain police personnel at the National Police Memorial here on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day and lauded them for performing their duties with utmost diligence.

On this day, the Police Commemoration Day is observed every year in memory of the policemen who made the supreme sacrifice at Hot Springs in Ladakh by Chinese troops on October 21, 1959.

"We salute our police forces, their families and remember with pride those brave police personnel martyred in the line of duty today on Police Commemoration Day. Our police personnel perform their duties with utmost diligence. Their courage always motivates us," he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister said that the National Police Memorial is a place of inspiration and gratitude and requested the people to visit the site.

"Last year, the National Police Memorial was dedicated to the nation. This Memorial is a place of inspiration and gratitude. It reminds us of the valour of our police forces. Do visit the National Police Memorial whenever possible," Modi said in a follow-up tweet.

The police memorial is spread over 6.12 acres and has a 30-foot tall heavy black granite central sculpture, a museum and a 'Wall of Valour' bearing the names of police personnel who died while serving the country since independence. (ANI)