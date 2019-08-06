Modi praises MP Jamyang Tsering speech in LS, calls it aspirations of Ladakh residents

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 : Praising Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal "outstanding" speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the same with millions of social media followers and said he presents the aspirations of citizens from the region.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "My young friend, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal who is MP Ladakh delivered an outstanding speech in the Lok Sabha while discussing key bills on Jammu and Kashmir. He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must-hear!"

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Namgyal had called the scrapping of Article 370 as the start of Kashmir's golden period.

"What will be lost with this decision? Only two families will lose their bread and butter but the future of Kashmir is going to be bright", he said.

Making a passionate speech, Namgyal also talked about the culture, tradition, food and geographical uniqueness of Ladakh and said that the region struggled for long to become a Union Territory.

He accused past Congress government of ignoring the interests of Ladakh and said, "UPA gave Kashmir a central University in 2011, Jammu fought and took a central university. I was a Student Union leader. We demanded a central university in Ladakh, but we did not get any. Prime Minister Modi Ji recently gave us a university, 'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai' (When there is Modi, it is possible)".

The Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah today moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha.

