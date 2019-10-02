Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Modi renews call to shun single-use plastic by 2022

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:36 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said plastic is a major threat to sanitation and conservation of animal and environment and renew his call for stopping the use of single-use plastic by 2022.
"Sanitation, conservation of environment and animals, all these things were dear to Gandhi ji. Plastic is a major threat to all of them. So, we have to achieve the goal to end usage of single-use plastic' from the country by the year 2022," Modi said at an event here.
Modi said shunning single-use plastic will not only benefit the environment, but also help solve the problem of drainage chocking. "It will also save animals and ocean creatures," he said.
The Prime Minister said the goal of ending the use of single-use plastic by 2022 thought "behavioural change" which he called the key to success.
Hailing "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan", Modi said the government provided toilets to over 60 crore people in 60 months, constructing over 11 crore toilets in the period.
He quoted a UNICEF report to claim that the m mission has positively impacted the economy worth Rs 20 lakh crore. "As many as 75 lakh jobs have been created under the mission. The mission has positively affected people's productivity, impacting lives of women," Modi said.
Declaring rural India defecation-free, the Prime Minister said: "Today rural India and its villages have declared themselves 'open defecation free."
He said the whole world is celebrating Bapu's birth anniversary and remembering his ideals.
Modi in his Independence Day speech had called the countrymen to shun single-use plastic starting October 2. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 23:18 IST

Pawar-led NCP releases first list of 77 candidates for Maha...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday released its first list of 77 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 23:11 IST

Punjab: Congress leader Kuldeep Sahota joins SAD

Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): In a major blow to the Congress party, its state secretary and chairman of Rashtriya Valmiki Sabha, Kuldeep Sahota along with his supporters joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of its president Sukhbir Singh Badal here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 23:11 IST

Girl rescued, boy drowns near Bandra bandstand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): A boy drowned while a girl was rescued when they suddenly drowned in the sea due to high tide while they were sitting on the rocks at Bandra Bandstand promenade.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 23:09 IST

U'khand CM launches awareness campaign to stop power theft

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign -- Urjagiri -- which aims at stopping power theft and saving.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 23:00 IST

Maha: SP to contest on 3 seats with Congress-NCP alliance in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Congress-NCP fold on Wednesday announced that Samajwadi Party (SP) will contest on three seats as part of the alliance in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled to be held on October 21.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:59 IST

World is a better place because of Mahatma Gandhi: Indiana...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Commemorating 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Governor of US State of Indiana Eric Holcomb on Wednesday said the world is a better place because of the 'Father of India' and the principles he propagated and followed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:59 IST

Udhampur: Search operation launched after police receives info...

Udhampur (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): A search operation was launched on Wednesday after police received some information about the presence of suspicious persons in the area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:58 IST

ANI journalist helps save life of flood victim in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): A journalist working with ANI, who was reporting on floods in the state capital, has saved the life of a woman who was trapped in a water-logged area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:51 IST

Bihar: NDRF evacuated over 9,000 flood-affected people since Sept 28

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have evacuated more than 9,000 flood-affected people in Bihar since September 28, said an official statement on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:47 IST

Gujarat: PM Modi offers prayers at Navratri event in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at a Navratri event in Ahmedabad.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:46 IST

Two IAS officers put on waitlist in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday divested two IAS officers of their responsibilities and put them on the waitlist.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:32 IST

Jammu: BSF dog squad takes part in Swachhata Abhiyan at bus stand

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The dog squad of BSF took part in Swachhata Abhiyan at Jammu Bus stand on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl