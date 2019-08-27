Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo/ANI)
Modi returns to India after three-nation visit, G7 engagements

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 04:33 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Culminating his three-nation visit to France, Bahrain and the UAE, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Tuesday morning.
He also took part in the recently-concluded G7 summit in France's Biarritz, in the sessions on digital transformation and climate change to name a few.
Modi reached Paris on a bilateral visit on August 22. Talks between the Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron were held, following which agreements on maritime awareness, amongst other things were inked.
Following this, the PM left for UAE on August 23, where he was conferred the 'Order of Zayed' by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Bilateral talks were also held between the two leaders.
Modi then reached the Kingdom of Bahrain on the last leg of his three-nation tour. He was honoured with 'The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' during his meeting with the King of Bahrain on August 25.
The Prime Minister headed back to France to be part of the G7 summit as a Biarritz partner. He had been invited by Macron to be a part of the summit.
Modi attended the G7 summit on 'Biodiversity, Oceans, Climate', where he underlined India's contribution to addressing reducing biodiversity, climate change, water stress and ocean pollution, according to Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.
He also met the Senegalese President Macky Sall on the sidelines of the G7 summit, apart from holding separate meetings with his British counterpart Boris Johnson, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and US President Donald Trump among others.
PM Modi further led the dedicated session of G7 Biarritz summit on Digital Transformation, where he highlighted India's efforts in putting digital technology to use to fight social inequalities through empowerment and inclusion, Kumar added.
"Au revoir France! Closing the curtains on an action-packed 3-nation visit to France, UAE & Bahrain comprising of bilateral & multilateral engagements, PM @narendramodi departs for Delhi. Deepened India's relations with friends, and projected our voice on the global stage," the Spokesperson tweeted. (ANI)

