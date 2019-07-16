Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament Library Building.
Modi, Shah attend BJP parliamentary party meet

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:15 IST

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary party meeting commenced at Parliament Library Building here on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party in attendance.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, and Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan were among the early leaders to arrive for the meeting.
On July 14, BJP had issued a notice to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs informing them about today's meeting and asked them to ensure attendance.
The meeting comes ahead of the beginning of day's proceeding in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament. (ANI)

