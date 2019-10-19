Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresing election rally in Rewari on Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresing election rally in Rewari on Saturday

Modi targets Congress on national security in last campaign speech for Haryana polls

By Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:14 IST

Rewari (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted Congress on the issue of national security, saying its successive governments had not properly met the needsof armed forces, had not been effective in tackling terrorism and had failed to fully integrate Jammu and Kashmir with India.
Addressing his last rally of Haryana election campaign in Rewari, Modi kept up the nationalistic pitch of the Bharatiya Janata Party and spoke at length on his government's efforts to strengthen national security .
He spoke of BJP-led government equipping the armed forces with bulletproof jackets, modern rifles, fighter plane Tejas and Rafale and advanced submarines and blamed earlier governments for neglecting the needs of the forces.
Modi said he had promised to provide a strong government in his speeches before the 2014 election.
"I had said then that India should have a government that can see eye-to-eye with the world. Today India can look everyone in the eye. Then I said to combat terrorism, there is need for strong government, strong leadership, strong army and strong country. Did we achieve this or not? "he asked.
Referring to the surgical strikes and aerial strikes, he said, "Earlier there used to be bomb blasts in the country, did they stop or not? Now terrorists are killed by entering their homes. Those who nurture terrorism are crying in front of the world. Earlier they wanted to scare us, now they are the ones who are afraid," he said.
He accused Congress of only being interested in gaining power and said it had failed to tackle separatism in the Valley.
He said after Independence, Pakistan sent people and snatched away part of our Kashmir. "It was because of Sardar Patel that rest of Kashmir was secured, " he said.
The Prime Minister said Kashmir had a strong Sufi tradition which was poisoned by separatists which led to exodus of four lakh Kashmiri Pandits.
"You did not choose me to keep my eyes shut on all these things. I will never, " he asserted.
He blamed Congress for not ensuring proper integration of Kashmir and said it had been used by the adversary to cause trouble.
Noting that Article 370 was a temporary provision, he said Congress did not remove it despite assurances. "But we have fulfilled our promise by abrogating Article 370," he said.
Demanding votes for a nationalist government, Modi said, " Those who opposed our decision ( on repealing 370) have come to Haryana to seek your votes. Will you not punish them?"
With the Ahirwal region sending a large proportion of youth to the Army, Modi noted that his government had implemented the much-awaited One Rank One Pension policy.
"I had promised about OROP. When I got the opportunity, I fulfilled that promise. The demand that was pending for 40 years was fulfilled as people gave me responsibility, " he said.
The prime minister also said his government had ensured construction of a national war memorial and a police memorial for martyrs, fulfilling long-pending demands.
He \ accused Congress government in Haryana of land scams and lauded the performance of Khattar government.
Modi said Rewari held a special significance for him as he addressed his first public rally here after being declared BJP's prime ministerial candidate. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:57 IST

Delhi Cabinet clears proposal to carry out awareness campaign on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Delhi Cabinet on Saturday cleared a proposal to carry out a mass awareness campaign on the effects of air pollution and measures taken to combat the menace.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:49 IST

J-K DGP grants Rs 2.26 lakh as scholarship for children of...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh has granted Rs 2.26 lakh as special reward and for scholarship for 17 children of serving police personnel and six wards of bravehearts recognising their academic achievement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:49 IST

Gautam Gambhir helps six-year-old Pakistani girl get medical visa

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A six-year-old girl from Pakistan has been granted a visa for continuation of her medical treatment in India following intervention of cricketer-turned-politician and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:36 IST

Hyderabad: Congress leaders detained for supporting RTC...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The police on Saturday took into preventive custody Congress leaders who were protesting at Charminar in support of "Bundh call" given by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:13 IST

Campaigning ends for Haryana, Maharashtra assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The campaigning ended for assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra on Saturday with political leaders making all-out efforts to woo voters through rallies and road shows.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:12 IST

Telangana: Oppn parties extend support to statewide bandh called by TSRTC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Opposition parties including Congress, BJP and CPI are supporting the state-wide bandh called by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:03 IST

Uttarakhand: Guv, CM, HRD Minister participate in foundation...

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, and Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Saturday participated in the foundation laying ceremony of the permanent campus of National Institute of Techn

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:57 IST

We need Prime Minister's commitment to resolve PMC crisis: Kapil Sibal

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to resolve the on-going Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank crisis.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:54 IST

Patna : 615 dengue cases reported

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A total of 615 dengue cases have been reported in the city this year till October 17. District Malaria Officer, Patna, informed that out of total 1121 samples, 615 have been tested positive for dengue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:53 IST

Telangana: Bodies of all 6 who went missing after car fell into...

Suryapet (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Bodies of all six persons who went missing after their car fell into a canal in Nadigudem Mandal here on Friday, have been retrieved.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:46 IST

Maharashtra: Former Cong leader sends brick to UP CM, requests...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Former senior Congress leader Kripashankar Singh on Saturday sent a letter along with a brick to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, requesting him to use the brick in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:44 IST

Larsen and Toubro's sewer network covers only 20 pc of Patna,...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Larsen and Toubro clarified on Saturday that the company is only engaged in laying down sewer lines in 20 per cent area of the city and that it is not responsible for the recent flooding caused by rainwater.

Read More
iocl