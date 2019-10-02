PM Modi speaking in Ahmedabad on Wednesday
PM Modi speaking in Ahmedabad on Wednesday

Modi thanks Houston Mayor, Trump for success of `Howdy Modi' event

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:04 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for ensuring that everything was right during the 'Howdy Modi' event even though the city had witnessed a lot of rain before it.
Addressing a gathering at the airport here on his arrival to attend events concerning 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Prime Minister said that the `Howdy Modi' event was attended by the Republicans and Democrats and the US President Donald Trump not only spent time but walked with him around the stadium.
"It was a commendable piece of work by the Houston Administration and I would like to thank the Houston Mayor for ensuring everything was right amid bad weather. There was a lot of rain days before the event, but they pulled off a great job," Modi said.
The 'Howdy Modi' event was organised by the Indian American community in the US.
The Prime Minister, who later had a series of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders and addressed the UN General Assembly, said every event started with the discussion on 'Howdy Modi' and every world leader knew about it.
"Both Republicans and diplomats were present. President Trump who is the leader of such a big country, himself coming to the Indian event and staying for so long was a proud and happy moment for all of us. I thank President Donald Trump for giving time and he didn't even care for his security and without hesitation walked hand-in-hand with me at the event to greet people," Modi said.
"The might of India is increasing in the whole world, we must concentrate on it," he added.
The Prime Minister said that singers from 150 countries have sung Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan "Vaishnav Jan".
"Singers from 150 countries have prepared the bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan' and you would be surprised to know that they sang it very well and also knew its meaning. Gandhiji is relevant today, tomorrow and for the generations to come," said Modi.
He said Gandhiji's life provides solution of all problems including those related to environment and health. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:48 IST

PM Modi has taken Mahatma Gandhi's cleanliness mantra forward:...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Mahatma Gandhi's cleanliness mantra has been taken forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani here on Wednesday while speaking on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:44 IST

Bihar: BJP MP falls into flood-water after boat capsizes,...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav on Wednesday fell into the flood-water after the makeshift boat he was travelling in capsized in Masaurhi area of the district here during his visit to the flood-affected areas.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:36 IST

No fire crackers on Gandhi Jayanti: Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the practice of bursting firecrackers during Gandhi Jayanti celebrations will be discontinued by the state government from next year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:15 IST

PM releases commemorative stamps, Rs 150 coins on Mahatma...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday released commemorative stamps and Rs 150 coins on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:15 IST

MNS releases second list of 45 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday released the second list of 45 candidates, who will be contesting the coming state assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:13 IST

Modi, Mauritian PM to jointly inaugurate projects via video...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remote inaugurate two landmark projects in Mauritius along with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth via video conferencing on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:10 IST

UP: 6 dead, over 2,000 houses collapse due to rains in last 3 days

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): As many as six people have lost their lives and 2,378 houses collapsed after incessant rains caused a flood-like situation in several parts of the state, said an official report on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:10 IST

President Kovind presents most effective Swachchta Ambassador...

New Delhi (India) October 2 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday presented the most effective Swachchta Ambassador award to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:10 IST

Vice President calls for promotion of translation of great literary works

New Delhi [India] Oct 2 (ANI): Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called for the translation of great literary works from different languages into as many languages as possible, Indian as well as foreign.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:48 IST

Gandhi at 150: PM Modi declares India to be open defecation free

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday declared India to be an 'open defecation free' (ODF) country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:35 IST

CISF detects live rounds from passenger at IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday detected four live rounds of 7.65 mm calibre from the bag of a passenger during the pre-embarkation security check at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:34 IST

Delhi: Man drowns in Yamuna after falling from Majnu-ka-Tilla

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): One person drowned on Wednesday after he allegedly fell in Yamuna river from Majnu-ka-Tilla in North Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said.

Read More
iocl