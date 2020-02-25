Modi-Trump meet at Hyderabad House, pose for handshake

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump met at the Hyderabad House here on Tuesday and posed for a handshake, with the iconic building decked up with flags of the two countries.

US First Lady Melania Trump also stood by the two leaders as they posed for photographs.

The US President is accompanying a 12 member delegation during his two-day maiden official visit to India. The delegation comprises of US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino, First Lady Melania Trump's chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds, White House advisor Robert Blair, and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

On Monday, the US President, while addressing the 'Namaste Trump' mega event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad announced that his country will sign deals with India worth USD 3 billion for the supply of choppers to the Indian military.

At a press briefing in New Delhi last week, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson had informed that New Delhi and Washington are eyeing at around five Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the areas of intellectual property, trade facilitation, and homeland security, among others.

Earlier today, the US President received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital in the presence of ministers holding several portfolios. Trump, along with his wife Melania, then paid floral tribute at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi in Rajghat. (ANI)