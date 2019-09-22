Modi-Trump talks will favour only the US: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday raised questions on the prospective outcomes of the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump and said that they will be skewed to benefit the US.

"The 'Howdy, Modi!' event is being overhyped. The real question is what will be the outcome of the talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump," Yadav said.

"It has been heard that the deal is going to include a proposal which will translate to imports of food items, electronics etc. from the US. Our exports to the US will thus suffer and rupee will be further weakened against the dollar," he added.

Yadav further said that the US is wooing India because of its ongoing trade war with China.

"US faces threats on the economic front from China. This is the reason why it is appeasing the next biggest market in the world which is India," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday departed for a week-long visit to the United States with an aim to boost bilateral ties and present India as "a vibrant land of opportunities".

"I look forward to meeting President Trump in Houston and New York in a span of a few days. We will review our bilateral relations in order to bring even more benefits to our two nations and peoples. The US is a vital partner for our national development, with rich possibilities of partnership in education, skills, research, technology and innovation, and an enabler for India in economic growth and national security," Modi had said. (ANI)