Modi wins because he cares for India's mothers, daughters: PM at Forbesganj rally

Araria (Bihar) [India], November 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally in Forbesganj here on Tuesday, said that he wins elections because he cares about mother and daughters of the country.

"People question why Prime Minister Modi wins elections. He wins because he cares about mothers and daughters of the country. This is why mothers continue to bless Modi," the Prime Minister said.

Stating that it is time to fulfill more aspirations of people in Bihar, he said: "In the last decade, every house in Bihar got electricity and gas connections. Now, from 2021 to 2030, it is time to fulfill more aspirations of the people of Bihar."

The Prime Minister further lambasted the Opposition and said, "They have only learned to divide society and win irrespective of anything else...they are looting people... but the people of the nation have understood what the truth is."

"The public cannot be fooled for long, look at what condition the public has put Congress party in... Today they do not even have a total of 100 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha... people still punish them whenever there's a chance," he concluded.

Polling began at 7 am on 94 assembly seats across 17 districts in the second phase of Bihar polls on Tuesday with precautionary measures against COVID-19 in place.

Over 2.86 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the second phase which is also the largest of three phases of assembly poll in the state.

There are 1,464 candidates in the fray including 46 from BJP, 43 from Janata Dal (United), 56 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and 24 from Congress. (ANI)