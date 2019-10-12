Modi, Xi agreed on importance of dealing with challenges of terrorism, radicalisation: Gokhale

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that it was important to deal with the challenges of terrorism and radicalisation in an increasingly complex world, said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Saturday.

"Both leaders agreed that it was important to deal with the challenges of terrorism and radicalisation in an increasingly complex world. Both are leaders of countries, which are not only large in terms of areas and population but also in terms of diversity," Gokhale said during a special press briefing following the culmination of the two-day summit.

"Discussions were very open and cordial. This was the quality time the two leaders spent together one-on-one," Gokhale had previously said about Friday night's dinner where the two leaders had discussed ways to counter radicalisation and terrorism.

"Both leaders said that these were large countries. Radicalisation is a major concern for both, and both would work together to see that radicalisation and terrorism did not affect the fabric of our multicultural, multi-ethnic societies," he had added.

Taking forward the 'Wuhan Spirit', the two leaders met in Mamallapuram on October 11 and 12. During the delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Modi said that the 'Chennai Connect' is the start of a new era in India-China relations.

On the first day, the close ties shared between the two leaders shone through, as Modi took Xi on a guided tour of UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Arjuna's Penance, Krishna's Butter Ball, Pancha Rathas and the Shore Temple. A veshti-wearing Modi received Xi on Friday afternoon in the historic coastal city, which is famed for its temples and architecture dating back to the Pallava Dynasty.

The visiting dignitary also relished a variety of Indian cuisine during the dinner hosted by Modi in his honour on Friday. The two leaders met for over two hours over dinner. (ANI)

