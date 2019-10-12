Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the exhibition on Saturday (Photo/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the exhibition on Saturday (Photo/ANI)

Modi, Xi inspect artefacts, handloom on day 2 of Mamallapuram Summit

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:07 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): After delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping visited an exhibition of artefacts and handloom at the Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel on the final day of the second informal summit.
A variety of colourful sarees dotted the walls at the exhibition which was viewed by the two leaders. Modi and Xi had already held one-on-one discussions earlier in the morning.
A range of artefacts were also displayed, including the famous form of Nataraja which is best recalled as the Chola bronze statue.
The Chinese President's face was imprinted on at least two of the handlooms exhibited.
During the preceding delegations-level talks, the Prime Minister said that the 'Chennai Connect' is the start of a new era in India-China relations.
Xi said that he had "heart-to-heart" and "candid discussions like friends" with Modi on bilateral ties during the informal summit here.
On the first day, a veshti-wearing Modi had received Xi in the afternoon in the historic coastal city, which is famed for its temples and architecture dating back to the Pallava Dynasty.
The close ties shared between the two leaders shone through, as Modi took Xi on a guided tour of UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Arjuna's Penance, Krishna's Butter Ball, Pancha Rathas and the Shore Temple.
The visiting dignitary also relished a variety of Indian cuisine during the dinner hosted by Modi in his honour on Friday. The two leaders met for over two hours over dinner.
The Chennai Summit takes forward the 'Wuhan Spirit' forged during the inaugural informal meeting between the two leaders in the Chinese city in April last year. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:10 IST

Kashmir issue not raised or discussed during India-China...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Kashmir issue was not raised or discussed during the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:02 IST

J-K village keeps alive 100-yer-old annual wrestling tradition,...

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Every year just after the festival of Vijaydashmi, Budhi village here hosts a wrestling match organised by the Sarpanch and other panchayat members, with the larger aim to inspire the youth of the area to be physically fit and adopt healthy habits.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:00 IST

Govt urges J-K businessmen, stakeholders to come forward fearlessly

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The government on Saturday urged all stakeholders in Kashmir to go about their usual business without being deterred by threats of terrorists and separatists in the Valley.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:54 IST

Congress slams government, says economy in crisis mode

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP-led government of monumental mismanagement of the economy, saying it has moved from "recession to crisis mode" and the fiscal deficit was far more than the estimates.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:52 IST

Modi, Xi held one-on-one discussions for 6 hours during...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held one-on-one meetings for a total duration of six hours during the Mamallapuram Informal Summit, said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:49 IST

Jagan is acting like a psycho, implementing anti-people policies: Naidu

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged the government is implementing anti-people policies in the state, while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is acting like a psycho.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:38 IST

Govt claims over 99 per cent J-K free from movement...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Postpaid mobile services in Jammu and Kashmir will be functional from Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:36 IST

Mamallapuram Summit Day 2: Modi gifts hand-woven silk portrait to Xi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping was gifted a hand-woven portrait of his by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the final day of the Mamallapuram Informal Summit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:35 IST

Hyderabad: Congress slams TNGO leaders for meeting CM amid RTC...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Congress party slammed the leaders of Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGO) and NGOs for meeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at a time when nearly 50,000 Road Transport Workers (RTW) were on strike. The Congress alleged TNGO and NGO leaders

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:13 IST

National Tribal Dance Festival to be held in Raipur from December 27

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh is going to hold its first National Tribal Dance Festival in state capital Raipur between December 27 to 29.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:10 IST

Shiv Sena releases poll manifesto, promises reduction in power...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Shiv Sena released its manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly elections here on Saturday with plethora of promises to woo voters including establishing a chain of 1000 'Bhojnalaya' (eateries) across the state that would serve quality and nutritious food at m

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:07 IST

Scindia's right, farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off: Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday said the Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was right in claiming that farm loan of only up to Rs 50,000 has been waived off so far but he promised that his government will waive off farm loans up to

Read More
iocl