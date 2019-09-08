Modi's ministers to present 100-day report card

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): With Modi 2.0 government completing 100 days at the Centre, 17 Union Ministers will reach out to the people and make them aware of the historic decisions made in the short period.

On September 9 and 10 the cabinet ministers will hold press conferences in various parts of the country including Jammu, Shimla, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Ranchi, among others.

While Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari will address the press in Mumbai, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will hold a press conference in Kolkata on Monday.

The other 15 Union Ministers who will reach out to the masses include Nirmala Sitaraman (Chennai), Ramvilas Paswan (Patna), Ravi Shankar Prasad (Ahmedabad), Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Chandigarh), Thawarchand Gehlot (Raipur), Arjun Munda (Ranchi), Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Allahabad), Pralhad Joshi (Goa), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Jaipur), Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (Dehradun), Jitendra Singh (Jammu), Raj Kumar Singh (Hyderabad), Mansukh L. Mandaviya (Bhubaneswar), Anurag Thakur (Shimla) and Narendra Singh Tomar (Gwalior).

The leaders will carry the message of the government on matters ranging from strong nationalistic and security-related decisions like defanging of Article 370 and acquisition of the United States made Apache helicopters to people-centric decisions like pension for farmers and shopkeepers. the leaders.

There would be special emphasis on spreading awareness on the triple talaq law which aims to abolish the social evil prevalent in the society. The party would also highlight the passing of the tough UAPA anti-terror law.

The fact that Parliament enacted several laws and worked overtime during the recently concluded monsoon session would also be highlighted. Other issues that are likely to be highlighted include the launch of Mission Fit India, the establishment of Jal Shakti Ministry and the National Medical Commission, and merger of banks.

In July, BJP working president JP Nadda had presented 50 days report card of Modi's government 2.0 and listed a number of decisions it took to improve ease of living of the citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government returned to power with a massive mandate on May 23 in the general elections. It's cabinet was sworn-in on May 30. (ANI)