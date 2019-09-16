Former diplomats Ashok Sajjanhar (left) and Sheel Kant Sharma (right) speaking to ANI on Monday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
Former diplomats Ashok Sajjanhar (left) and Sheel Kant Sharma (right) speaking to ANI on Monday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI

Modi's US visit 'unprecedented', a 'high point in Indian diplomacy': Former Indian diplomats

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Terming it as 'unprecedented', two former Indian diplomats on Monday expressed great hope and excitement ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States and his address at the United Nations.
"I am sure that this will be a successful visit and Prime Minister Modi's address to the UN General Assembly is going to be inspiring and motivating," said former diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar.
Sajjanhar also described the event in Houston 'Howdy Modi!', where the Prime Minister will address 50,000 people, as 'unprecedented' and 'spectacular'.
"Another important event is the Prime Minister's address at Houston. The most significant part is that Mr Trump will also share the stage with Prime Minister Modi so this is going to be something unprecedented and this is going to be something spectacular," Sajjanhar stated.
"I think this address of President Trump on the same platform with Modi is going to further cement bilateral relations and give it greater energy," he added.
Speaking about Imran Khan's meeting with Donald Trump, the diplomat said that it will be a routine meeting and it is unlikely to generate any traction at the international level.
Echoing similar sentiments, another former diplomat Sheel Kant Sharma termed the upcoming visit of PM Modi as a 'high point for Indian diplomacy'.
"No doubt it is the high point of Indian diplomacy that President Trump will be attending Narendra Modi's Houston event termed as 'Howdy Modi'. His meeting with 50,000 Indian-Americans with Modi has far-reaching significance," Sharma said.
"It implies American recognition of India's status and it affirms the bond between India and America. This can only happen between democratic countries -- the US as the oldest democracy and India as the largest democracy."
Sharma further stated that the event at Houston is a part of Prime Minister's policy on engaging with the Indian diaspora and said that his resonance with them is also being recognised by other countries of the world. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:25 IST

Shivakumar's supporters conduct 'Mrityunjaya Homa Yagya' for his...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Supporters of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, on Monday conducted a Mrityunjaya Homa Yagya (special prayers) for him at Mylaralinga temple in Shivamogga.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:21 IST

Union govt to offer training to MNAREGA workers

New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI): Union government is all set to provide training to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers to upgrade their skills and equip them for better employment opportunities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:16 IST

Haryana: 26 criminal gangs busted in August, says ADGP Navdeep Singh

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The state police has successfully busted 26 criminal gangs during the month of August said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:14 IST

Chandrababu Naidu condoles former Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao's death

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the death of party member and former Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:12 IST

K'taka Cong chief seeks apology from state minister' on remarks...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Karnataka Congress President Eshwara Khandre on Monday demanded an apology from state minister K S Eshwarappa on his comment that only Muslims favouring Pakistan would not vote for the BJP.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:07 IST

Why not implement NRC all over the world? mocks Congress leader in LS

New Delhi (India) Sep 16 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party over the reported remarks of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers on implementing National Register of Citizens (NRC) in their states.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:06 IST

Hybrid seed varieties augment vegetable cultivation in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Pleased with a surplus produce, farmers in the Valley are opting for hybrid seeds, which are a major contributor to their profits.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:04 IST

Stay in Ghaziabad? Now get licence to own a pet dog!

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): If you are a resident of Ghaziabad and already have a dog or planning to own one then you have to get a licence. Yes, you read it right!

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:53 IST

Agartala-bound AI flight delayed after bees enter cockpit

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, an Air India (AI) flight bound to Agartala in Tripura was delayed for around an hour after a swarm of bees engulfed the airfield site and entered the plane's cockpit at the Kolkata airport.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:49 IST

Farooq detained under PSA: J and K govt sources

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has been detained under the provisions of the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), sources in the Jammu and kashmir government have said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:37 IST

RSS backed university to begin operations next academic year...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI):Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS)-affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad's first University, christened as Ashok Singhal Ved Vigyan Evam Praudyogikee Vishwavidyalaya, will begin operations from its Gurugram campus next academic year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:35 IST

Will visit Jammu and Kashmir if required: CJI

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday said that if required he will visit Jammu and Kashmir High Court to take stock of the situation amid allegations that people are unable to approach the court.

Read More
iocl