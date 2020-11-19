MoEF appoves Breach Candy Hospital extension

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) on Thursday gave approval for the proposed extension of the existing Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.



The extension of the hospital will take place in the ecologically sensitive Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), which requires approval from the ministry.

The decision will pave way for the construction of additional five floors in the hospital which will incorporate sixty-one new beds and ICUs.

"Gave CRZ(Coastal Regulation Zone) approval for the proposed extension to the existing Breach Candy Hospital of Mumbai. This will pave way for the construction of additional 5 floors which will add another 61 no. of Beds, ICU's etc. @PIBMumbai @PIB_India @DDNewslive," the Minister tweeted. (ANI)

