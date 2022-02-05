Mohali businessman designs machine to end garbage menace in cities

Mohali (Punjab) [India], February 5 (ANI): In a bid to end the garbage menace in the cities and make efficient use of waste, a businessman in Mohali has designed a smart machine that can dispose of waste without polluting the environment.

Amardeep Sharma, Chairman of Dross Management System and Energy Solutions Pvt.Ltd, said, "With a capacity of 1 tonne, the machine converts mixed waste into RDF of high calorific value that can be used as compost; the process is completely pollution-free."

Dross, a smart machine for processing multiple types of garbage, first of its kind has been developed and made by Sharma which can dispose of wet or dry waste/garbage without pollution.



National Institute of Technical Teachers and Research (NITTR) in Chandigarh, where this smart machine is installed, has provided regular training to the engineers and officials of urban local bodies for the effective disposal of solid waste.

Inspired by Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a pet project of the Narendra Modi government, the businessman had started designing the machine in 2014. He was unhappy with the way garbage used to pile up outside the Mohali city. After several rounds of research and development, he was successful in developing this machine.

He said that any kind of waste can be put into this machine and it will turn into powder within 24 to 45 minutes. "If we put dry, garden waste into the machine, it will turn into manure." (ANI)

