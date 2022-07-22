Mohali health officials say no case of Monkeypox reported in district

Mohali (Punjab) [India] July 22 (ANI): The Mohali district health service on Friday released a statement rejecting the "baseless" news item published in a prominent newspaper regarding the reported cases of Monkeypox in the district.

Notably, it was stated in the news that some positive cases of Monkeypox have been reported among the students of a school in the city.

Head of the district healthcare service Dr Adarshpal Kaur and epidemiologist Dr Harmandeep Kaur said that no case of Monkeypox has been reported in the district.



The officials said the concerned news item is "completely baseless and sans facts".

They explained that three students of the concerned school had some symptoms of hand-foot and mouth disease, whose samples were sent to a lab for testing. According to the report of one sample, one student has hand, foot and mouth disease while the report of the other two samples will come out soon.

They said, as of now, there are two cases of Monkeypox in the country and not a single case has been reported in the state.

Officials said that this disease usually affects children under 10 years of age. The main symptoms include ulcers in the mouth and red rashes on the hands and feet. They said that there is no need to panic about this disease because it is a self-limiting viral disease which is not related to monkey disease in any way. (ANI)

