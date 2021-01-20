Mohali poultry farm samples test positive for bird flu

Mohali (Punjab) [India], January 20 (ANI): The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal on Wednesday confirmed the samples collected from two Mohali-based poultry farms tested positive for avian influenza.



"As a preventive measure, the Animal Husbandry Department has started the process of culling with all precautions. The surveillance and sampling have stepped up," said Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan.

The central government on Tuesday informed that avian influenza has been confirmed in five states for poultry birds and in 10 states for the crow, migratory and wild birds till January 19.

The central team is visiting the affected sites for monitoring the situation. It has visited Raigad and Pune district of Maharashtra to monitor the epicenters of the avian influenza outbreak. (ANI)

