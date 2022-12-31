Mohali roofing collapse: 2 persons rescued, situation under control, says official

Mohali (Punjab) [India], December 31 (ANI): Two persons were rescued from the site of the building accident site in Punjab's Mohali where an under-construction building's roofing fell on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place in Sector 126 of Mohali's Kharar.

Rupinder Soni, DSP Kharar said that the situation has been brought under control.



"Two people rescued from building accident site, all 11 people working at the accident site have been accounted for. The situation is under control," DSP Soni said.

Several labourers were feared trapped under the debris after the under-construction building's roofing fell in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

