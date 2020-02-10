Mohammad Akbar Lone's son booked under PSA

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Hilal Lone, son of National Conference's (NC) Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Akbar Lone, has been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Earlier in the day, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The plea was filed by Abdullah's sister Sara Abdullah Pilot.

Abdullah and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti were recently booked under the Act. Both the former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers were detained after the government abrogated Article 370 last year.

In December last year, Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended for three more months under the PSA. (ANI)

