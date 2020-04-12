Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in UP's Rampur to be used as quarantine centre

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur will be used as a quarantine centre for coronavirus cases until further orders, District Magistrate, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh has said.

The university has been in the news in the recent past owing to its chancellor, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who is facing charges of encroachment of land around the institution.

According to information available on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website as of 4:00 AM on Sunday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state stands at 433, with 32 discharged/cured/migrated and four deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed 7,500 including 6634 active cases, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. So far 652 people have been cures/discharged while 242 deaths have been reported across the country and one person has migrated. (ANI)

