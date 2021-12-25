Mohammad Rafiq Pir rose from orphanage to become leading RJ in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): Mohammad Rafiq Pir aka Radio Jockey (RJ) Rafiq, who spent his childhood in an orphanage is a rising RJ in Kashmir and inspires many.

The 28-year old Rafiq is from Handwara in Kashmir. His life journey so far is an inspiration for many. He guides his audience over social issues and youth towards positivity.

"I spend my childhood in an orphanage. I recall clearly how I used to skip tuition classes to join the radio set, I realized this passion at an early age," RJ said.

Rafiq faced many challenges in the initial days of his career but he worked all way hard to accomplish his goal.

His early career successes saw him hosting a variety of shows including various non-traditional shows like "Velapanti" and social initiatives like "Bhadaas Box" at the private FM".



Through interviews, social media interactions, and daily life, he tells it all from social issues, the struggle of artists to the emerging music industry in Kashmir.

Besides, being a radio jockey, Rafiq has also tried his luck in acting. He was seen in recent Imtiyaz Ali's 'Laila Majnu' movie. Rafiq has also acted in some music albums where viewers appreciated his acting skills. RJ Rafiq never fails to cheer us up with his humorous jokes.

Seema, a colleague of Rafiq said "If we see a struggling journey of Rafiq, it is inspiring and appreciable. He started from a very humble background and was deprived of basic needs in his childhood."

"He made it all through his hard work. If we know Radio in Jammu and Kashmir today, it is because of Rafiq," she said.

"He is full of energy, enthusiasm, and hard work. For him, his work is his life," Seema added. (ANI)

