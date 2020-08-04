Mohammed Sharif, who cremates unclaimed bodies, gets 'bhoomi pujan' invite, may not go due to ill-health

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Mohammed Sharif, who is known for cremating thousands of unclaimed bodies, is among 175 people who have been given an invitation for 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. However, there is a doubt that the 80-year-old might not attend the event.

"If my health permits I will go. If I am not well, I will not be able to attend the ceremony," Sharif told ANI.

For the past 27 years, Sharif has been cremating unclaimed bodied irrespective of their religion.

"Somebody killed my son (in 1992) and threw his body (in Sultanpur district). I looked out for him but I could not find him. Then I took a resolve that no one is Hindu and Muslim for me and started cremating will cremate unclaimed bodies. I faced a lot of difficulties. People used to tease me and me 'pagal'. For 27 years, I have been cremating both bodies of Hindus and Muslims," he told ANI.

When asked about the Ram Temple construction, Sharif said that Mandir and Masjid both are places of worship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple on Wednesday.

Invitations have been sent to 175 people, including 135 saints of 35 religious organisations to attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram temple.

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone. (ANI)

