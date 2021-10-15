Mohan Bhagwat calls for new population policy, raises concern over "imbalance"

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Expressing concern over the "population imbalance" in the country, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that nation's population policy should be reconsidered.

In his annual Vijaya Dashami address, the RSS chief said, "While reimagining the country's development, one predicament comes to the fore which appears to concern many. The rapid growth of the country's population may give rise to many problems in the near future."

"Therefore, this challenge must be duly considered. A resolution was passed on this issue during the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (All India Executive Committee) meeting of Sangh held at Ranchi in the year 2015."



"In the present circumstances, news of persecution of native Hindus, growing criminalisation and mounting pressure on them to escape their areas where imbalanced population growth has surfaced. The violence that broke out following the elections of West Bengal and the pitiable condition of the Hindu people there can also be attributed to the appeasement of barbarous elements by the government and population imbalance. Therefore, a policy that is applicable to all groups in the same fashion is imperative. All of us need to inculcate the habit of considering the collective national interest above everything while coming out of attractive cobweb of milking the parochial group interests," he added.

The Vijaya Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during this address, future plans and vision are put forth for all to follow. It is from this stage that RSS stand on many issues of national importance is known.

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the nine days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina. (ANI)

