Mohan Bhagwat lauds senior RSS ideologue MG Vaidya

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that MG Vaidya, the senior ideologue of the organisation has set a standard of excellence in various fields.

M G Vaidya was felicitated at a program, 'Shatak Subheksha Samaroh' here ahead of his 97th birthday on March 11.

"He has set a standard of excellence across various fields," said Bhagwat.

"RSS volunteer (Swayamsevak) and his family are one unit", he added.

"Suppose tomorrow some magic happens and except one RSS Swayamsevak and his family all other volunteers vanish. The remaining family and the volunteer can create the entire RSS by themselves again," said Bhagwat.

"When Baburao ji became a Swayamsevak, the Sangh had no identity. It got an identity because of the Swayamsevaks. Those days were extremely tough, Sangh had to go through a lot of things and every volunteer had to pay a cost for being a part of the Sangh and they are still paying that cost," he added.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and MG Vaidya were also present at the event. (ANI)

