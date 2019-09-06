Mohan Bhagwat to be chief guest during Lord Ganesha's idol immersion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be the chief guest during the procession of immersion of Lord Ganesha's Idol from Balapur to Tank Bund here on September 12.

Speaking to ANI, Bhagwant Rao, General Secretary, Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) said, "RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be there as a chief guest for the immersion of Lord Ganesha's Idol during the procession from Balapur to Tank Bund here on September 12."

Rao said, "The main Ganesh procession will start from Balapur at 8 am onwards on September 12, after Laddu auction of Balapur Ganesh."

"Coordination meeting will be held on September 9 with officials headed by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner. Review of arrangements will be taken and any suggestions to fulfil the pending works will be implemented before immersion day," Rao said.

Rao further said, "RTA Department officials are centred at 13 places to get lorries for Lord Ganesha idols immersion for the devotees and the tariff is fixed by the RTA Department."

"BGUS welcomes the decision of Ganga Aarti to be held at Tank Bund (Hussain Sagar) by Telangana State Government," he said.

"The Samithi is requesting all the devotees to start the Ganesh Idol immersion early in the morning on September 12 as it should be done in Ananth Chaturthi before Pitrupaksham starts," he added. (ANI)

