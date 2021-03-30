Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate Sanskar Bharati's 'Kala Sankul' on April 2

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will inaugurate 'Kala Sankul', an art and culture activity complex at Sanskar Bharati in the national capital on April 2.



Located at 33 Deendayal Upadhyay Marg, Kala Sankul is an art and culture activity complex dedicated to showcasing a number of genres including art and literature.

The Kala Sankul is designed with many amenities for the art and culture field, including a rich library equipped with art and culture books, an art gallery, auditorium, studio, and conference rooms encompassed in a single complex. Kala Sankul will be positioned as the most renowned and major centre of art and culture, according to an official release by Sanskar Bharati.

Sanskar Bharati is a nationalist cultural organisation, which is committed and devoted to try and implant national values in the folk lives through the traditional, classical, folk and modern arts of the country. (ANI)

