Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagawat on Saturday visited the Durga temple in Vijayawada.



Bhagwat was given a grand welcome by Executive Officer (EO) Suresh and temple priests.

The temple's executive officers and other officials also performed special poojas. (ANI)