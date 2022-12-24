MoHFW directs States, UTs to ensure regular supply of medical oxygen for Covid-19 management

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday wrote to all the States and Union Territories of the country and directed them to ensure a functional and regular supply of medical oxygen for Covid-19 pandemic management.

In its letter, the Ministry emphasised the importance of medical oxygen and vital resource in all clinical settings, particularly during the pandemic.

A reliable oxygen supply is critical for saving lives during patient care and COVID-19 management, it said.



"During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government of India has supported States/UTs by installing and commissioning PSA Plants, Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Cylinders, and other oxygen-related infrastructure to ensure the availability of medical oxygen in a cost-effective and reliable manner in public health facilities across the Country. The Support for ventilators was also extended by GoI to ensure better patient management," the letter from the Health Ministry read mentioning that it holds weekly review meetings with all the States and UTs to ensure that all the medical oxygen facilities and equipment are set up and function properly.

"In addition to this, Ministry also facilitates the resolution of the technical issues being faced by States/UTs. SOPs on the rational use of oxygen also shared with all States/UTs dated 25th April 2021 by the MoHFW," it said while adding that various training sessions are conducted to ensure the availability of skilled human resources to optimally maintain the equipment.

The ministry, in its letter, has directed that the operationalisation and maintenance of the medical infrastructure is of utmost importance in the wake of the upcoming challenges as the cases of infection are currently low and are not surging as of now.

"Plants are kept fully functional and regular mock drills are being conducted to check the availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the healthcare facilities, and an uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling should be ensured. Adequate inventory of Oxygen Cylinders along with backup stocks and robust refilling system is maintained, and availability of functional Life Support Equipment such as ventilators, BiPAP and SpO2 systems along with their consumables is there," the letter read.

It further said that the oxygen control rooms should be reinvigorated at States/UTs level for prompt resolutions of oxygen-related issues and challenges, and the on-boarding of all healthcare facilities utilizing oxygen to Oxygen Demand Aggregation System (ODAS) platform for daily oxygen demand and consumption be monitored for the implementation. (ANI)

