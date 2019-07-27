Moin Qureshi case: Businessman Satish Babu Sana sent to 5-day ED remand

New Delhi (India), July 27 (ANI): A special CBI court sent Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Babu Sana to five days remand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with meat exporter Moin Qureshi case on Saturday.

Special CBI court of Judge Shailendra Malik sent Sana to five days ED remand. The agency, however, had demanded 14 days remand.

Sana's advocate Wasay Khan, while contending the ED's request for remand, said his client has been cooperating with the probe agency from beginning of the investigation.

"You (ED) made him witness and he helped you in the case. Now, you are making him an accused while prime accused, Moin Qureshi is out on bail," he said.

Sana was arrested by the ED on Friday in connection with its money-laundering probe against controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi and others.

During the investigation of the case, it came to the fore that Sana was a close aid of Qureshi, who is accused of hawala transactions through Delhi-based operators.

In October last year, on the basis of a complaint filed by Sana, a case was registered against the then CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana on charges of accepting a bribe from a businessman, who was related to the case. (ANI)

