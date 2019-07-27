Moin Qureshi case: ED seeks 14-day custody of Satish Babu Sana

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday produced Satish Babu Sana, a Hyderabad-based businessman, before a Special CBI court and sought 14-day custody in connection with the money laundering case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

The law enforcement agency had arrested him earlier in the day.

During the investigation by the agency, it came to the fore that Sana was a close aid of Qureshi, who is accused of hawala transactions through Delhi-based operators.

In October last year, on the basis of a complaint filed by Sana, a case was registered against the then CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana on charges of accepting a bribe from a businessman, who was related to controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi case. (ANI)

