Moin Qureshi case: Sana Satish Babu sent to judicial custody till Aug 23

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A special court on Friday sent businessman Sana Satish Babu to judicial custody till August 23 for questioning in connection with a money laundering case related to controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

Earlier, the court had sent Babu to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody. As the law enforcement agency did not seek additional time, the court sent him to judicial custody.

The court posted hearing in his bail plea to August 17.

Sana was arrested by the ED on July 26 in connection with a money-laundering probe against Qureshi and others.

During the investigation of the case, it came to the fore that Sana was a close aid of Qureshi, who is accused of hawala transactions through Delhi-based operators.

In October last year, on the basis of a complaint filed by Sana, a case was registered against the then CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana on charges of accepting a bribe from a businessman, who was related to the case. (ANI)

