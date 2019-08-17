Representative Image
Representative Image

Moin Qureshi case: Special Delhi court reserves Satish Sana Babu's bail plea order

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 17:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A special Delhi court on Saturday reserved the order on a bail plea of businessman Satish Sana Babu in connection with a money laundering case related to controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi.
Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj will pass the order on August 19 on the bail plea of Satish after concluding the arguments.
DP Singh, counsel for Enforcement Directorate (ED) argued, "We have a short window of 60 days of which 20 days have passed and hence it's necessary for me that till the time I file a charge sheet, bail should not be granted and all others were granted bail after charge sheet was filed."
"We made him accused from a witness as the investigation reveals many things against him. We don't want to go to a stage where he enjoys the immunity without telling anything. This is the stage amidst the investigation, we can make him an accused and now granting him bail will affect the probe," he further argued.
Senior advocates KTS Tulsi and Mohit Mathur, who appeared for accused Satish argued, "My statements cannot lead to my arrest as I was a witness and there is immunity provided to a witness that no such answers that a witness is compelled to give can subject him to be arrested."
Mathur argued," The statements I made to them in 2017 were recorded under section 50 of PMLA of which they determined my status as a witness. Can they say now that my statements were unreliable?."
On August 9, the special court sent Satish to judicial custody till August 23 for questioning in connection with the case.
Satish was arrested by the ED on July 26 in connection with a money-laundering probe against Qureshi and others.
During the investigation of the case, it came to the fore that Satish was a close aid of Qureshi, who is accused of hawala transactions through Delhi-based operators.
In October last year, on the basis of a complaint filed by Satish, a case was registered against the then CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana on charges of accepting a bribe from a businessman, who was related to the case. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:21 IST

Dabholkar murder case: Accused Vikram Bhave's bail application rejected

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Pune Sessions Court on Saturday rejected the bail application of Vikram Bhave, an accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:08 IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik visit Arun...

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday to inquire about former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's health condition.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:02 IST

Fire breaks out at AIIMS, 34 fire tenders reach spot

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A major fire broke out on the second floor of the PC block of the All India Insititute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 17:51 IST

No plans to stop pro-people scheme, clarifies Karnataka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday said that his government has no plans to stop any "pro-people schemes" including Anna Bhagya.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 17:32 IST

MSMEs will play important role in job creation, says Union...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will play important role in the job creation in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 17:21 IST

Mangaluru: Locals forced to abandon houses after dumping yard collapses

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): After incessant rains, waste materials from Pachanady dumping yard here has spilled on to agricultural land near the residential areas forcing locals to abandon their homes due to foul smell and the fear of contracting communicable diseases.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 17:06 IST

Tazeen Fatma defends Azam Khan on luxury resort and university land row

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Tazeen Fatma on Saturday defended her husband, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan on the row over the luxury resort 'Humsafar' and accused the administration of working on behalf of the ruling government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:56 IST

PIL in SC to declare provisions in UAPA unconstitutional

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 : A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to declare unconstitutional the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment (UAPA) Act, 2019 that confers power upon the Central government to designate an individual as a terrorist.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:53 IST

J-K: Indian Army hits Pak post opposite Rajouri sector

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A Pakistani post opposite Rajouri sector in Jammu Kashmir was hit in action by Indian Army on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:48 IST

Madhya Pradesh: 11 lose sight after eye operation in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Eleven people, who underwent a free cataract surgery here around ten days ago, have lost their vision.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:45 IST

We are now hopeful of getting justice : Pehlu Khan family...

Nuh (Haryana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Shattered after a local court in Alwar on Wednesday acquitted all six men accused of lynching Pehlu Khan in 2017, the Rajasthan government's decision to constitute an SIT to probe afresh the Alwar lynching has given a new hope to family members of Khan, who say the

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:34 IST

Pakistan wants J-K to be vulnerable, but we are taking all...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Pakistan wants Jammu and Kashmir to be vulnerable, but we are taking all precautionary measures, said Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl