Mokama MLA being framed by govt in AK 47 case: Cong MP Akhilesh Singh

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Congress Muzaffarpur MP Akhilesh Singh on Monday backed independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh stating that he is being framed by the government in the AK 47 case.

Congress lawmaker's statement comes days after police recovered an AK-47 rifle and a hand grenade from Anant Singh's residence in Ladma village.

"He is not a thief. He is a four-time MLA. Every step against him is being taken at the behest of the government. Prohibited arms and ammunitions were deliberately placed at his residence by his opponents", Singh said speaking to ANI.

He also alleged that Anant is being hounded since he left Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janta Dal-United and his wife Neelam Devi contested elections against Lallan Singh.

Muzaffarpur MP Akhilesh also stated that Anant should not hide as he has "done nothing wrong".

Earlier in the day, Anant Kumar Singh had said that he is not afraid of arrest and would be surrendering in the next few days.

"I am not scared of being arrested. I will surrender in next three-four days," Mokama MLA Singh was heard saying in a video

Police officials had raided Singh's premises in connection with a contract killing case leading to the recovery of weapons.

The legislator has been charged under the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Explosive Act after they seized banned arms and ammunitions from his residence.

Speaking about the charges filed against him, Singh has claimed that he has never been to the house in the last 14 years from where the police recovered AK-47.

"I have never gone to that house in last 14 years so there is no question of me keeping and AK-47 there," he said.

Late on the night of August 17, police went to arrest him but failed to do so.

"We did talk to his wife but she did not divulge any details, we will take further action accordingly," Superintendent of Police Patna Rural, Kantesh Mishra had told reporters here.

Last month, an audio went viral in which Singh was allegedly heard giving the contract to kill a person (ANI)

