'Momentous decision by cabinet': Jaishankar on extension of PMGKAY for 5 months till Nov

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday appreciated the Cabinet for extending the 'world's largest food allocation programme' Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) till the end of November.

"Momentous decision taken by the Cabinet today under PM @narendramodi's leadership. Extension of the #PMGKAY - the world's largest food allocation programme - till end-Nov."

"Free food grains to 810 million people for 8 months at the additional estimated expenditure of over Dollar 10 billion," it added.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the further extension of PMGKAY as part of Economic Response to COVID-19 for additional allocation of food-grains from the Central Pool for another Five months from July to November 2020, read the release. (ANI)

