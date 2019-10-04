Monetary dispute with gay partner led to murder of ISRO scientist, says Hyderabad police, accused arrested

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Hyderabad City Police have arrested one man in connection with the death of S Suresh Kumar, a scientist with National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) at ISRO on October 1.

Police have also discovered that Kumar was in a physical relationship with the arrested accused and monetary dispute between them could have led to the crime.

Srinivas, aged 39 years has been arrested by the police after going through different pieces of evidence and following electric surveillance while probing the murder case. The accused works as a lab technician.

Addressing a press conference, Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar stated, "After investigation, we discovered that a person named as Srinivas was with the deceased in the last few days before his death. Many people suspected him."

"After investigating blood samples, his phone and call record data, we arrested him. We have also recovered the murder weapon and ring of the deceased from him," he added.

Police Commissioner Kumar further stated that their investigation revealed the presence of unnatural sexual activities between the deceased and accused.

"In the investigation, we have uncovered an interesting fact, which also establishes the motive of the crime. Unnatural sexual activities were there between the deceased and accused and money exchange was also made. It was from that point that the crime was planned. Recovery of gold ring and cash from the accused establishes that he is the murderer in the case," Kumar said. (ANI)

