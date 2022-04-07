Money laundering case: Anil Deshmukh files a plea against special CBI court order

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Former home minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the decision of the Special Central Bureau of Investigation court of taking him under custody and the hearing of it is likely to be held on Wednesday.

CBI had registered a money laundering against Anil Deshmukh earlier, and to take him into custody, reached the Arthur road jail on Monday, where they informed that due to a shoulder injury, Deshmukh has been admitted to the JJ Hospital.

The former home minister has now opposed the custody of CBI and filed a plea in the Bombay High Court, which was refused by the bench of Justice Revati Mahiti Dere. She further directed the petition to be taken up for hearing on another bench.



Deshmukh's lawyer will file a petition before the bench of Justice Prakash Naik seeking a hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

The sacked police officers Sachin Waze, Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde are in the custody of the CBI till April 11.

The CBI has registered an extortion case against Anil Deshmukh, Sachin Vaze, Sanjeev Palande, and Kundan Shinde.

CBI has taken custody of three accused except for Deshmukh to carry out further investigation into the alleged corruption and extortion case against Deshmukh.

CBI on Monday took custody of these three after getting approval from the Special PMLA Court and special CBI Court. (ANI)

