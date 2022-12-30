Money laundering case: Court sentences ex-technician to four years rigorous imprisonment, his wife to three years

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): A Special Court in Karnataka's Bengaluru convicted and sentenced HN Arvind, a former technician in Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) to four years of rigorous imprisonment and his wife Binu H Arvind to three years in a case under the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002.



In this case, an FIR was registered by CBI, ACB, Bengaluru under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against HN Arvind, for siphoning off a sum of Rs 1.25 crore when he was a technician in the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers, Government of India, functioning at Mysuru, Karnataka.

A Provisional Attachment Order worth Rs 24 Lakh was issued and subsequently the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a Prosecution Complaint against HN Arvind and Binu H Arvind before Special Court, PMLA, Bengaluru.

Special Court, PMLA has convicted HN Arvind and Binu H Arvind for offences committed under Section 3 and punishable under section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and sentenced HN Arvind to rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years along with the imposition of fine of Rs 1 lakh and sentenced Binu H Arvind to rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years along with the imposition of fine of Rs 50,000. The Court has also confiscated the attached properties. (ANI)

