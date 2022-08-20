Money laundering case: Court to hear Satyendar Jain's bail on August 23; reserves order on wife's bail plea

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Saturday reserved an order on the regular bail plea of Poonam Jain, wife of Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain in relation to a Money Laundering Case. Meanwhile, Satyendar Jain also moved a fresh bail plea in the matter in which the court on Saturday heard part arguments and decided to hear further arguments for August 23, 2022.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel on Saturday ordered a continuation of interim bail granted to Poonam Jain till the next date of hearing.

However, the Court allowed the bail applications filed on behalf of the other two accused Ajit Prasad Jain and Sunil Kumar Jain.

Earlier on August 6, 2022, Poonam Jain was granted interim bail by the Court after holding that Poonam Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain and Ajit Kumar Jain were not arrested during the investigation and a chargesheet has been already filed by the ED in the case.



According to the Chargesheet, 10 accused, i.e., four private firms and six individuals, including Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain, are accused in the case. Satyender Jain, Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain were arrested by the probe agency Enforcement Directorate and they are presently in judicial custody.



Meanwhile, on Saturday, the court also heard part arguments on the bail plea of two other arrested accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain and later put up for further arguments on August 23, 2022.

Recently the court took cognisance of the Prosecution Complaint (Chargesheet) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Satyendar Jain, his wife and eight others including 4 firms in connection to the money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) naming Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and others in a money laundering case. The ED prosecution complaint has named Satyendar Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Ankush Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain and Sunil Jain including four private firms as accused. The above-mentioned accused in the prosecution complaint are accused of violations under sections of the money laundering Act.



The ED on June 6 had claimed to have seized 2.85 crore of cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from Satyendra Jain's aides during its day-long raid conducted at various places across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The agency had also seized various incriminating documents and digital records during these raids.

The ED had then said that the total movable assets were seized from "an unexplained source" and were "found to be secreted" in the raided premises.

The ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of a First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 24 August 2017 under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Satyendar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The CBI filed a chargesheet on 3 December 2018 against Satyendar Kumar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The chargesheet mentioned that Satyendar Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period from 14 February 14 to 31 May 2017, had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI has accused Satyendar Kumar Jain and others of the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.(ANI)