Representative Image
Representative Image

Money laundering case: Delhi court extends businessman SS Babu's remand till Aug 9

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A special court on Thursday extended the businessman Sana Satish Babu's Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand till August 9 in a money laundering case filed related to controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi.
Babu was produced before the special court at the end of his five-day remand. Senior advocates KTS Tulsi and Salman Khurshid appeared for him.
Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh, who appeared on behalf of the ED, said, "He (Sana) needs to be confronted with various entries that have surfaced during the investigation. We want to confront him with not only Qureshi but also with other persons. We are investigating two former CBI directors and some other officers too in this case. The trail proceeds have to probe."
DP Singh further submitted that Babu was with the ED for five days and during the remand, he could not justify the account he had made. He admitted he didn't have any documentary evidence to prove the payment of the amount.
During interrogation, Sana failed to reveal true account of Rs 1.5 crore for which ED needs further remand, Singh stated.
"Certain facts emerged regarding the trail of proceeds of crime which needs to be investigated. He has no legitimate business to show and his links are found to be dubious. We have to bring it to the account that how he is linked," Singh added.
Tulsi, however, argued that the businessman's detention is "illegal."
"There is complete immunity and no provision in law to make a witness an accused. If I don't toe their line, they cannot make me an accused. Law has given a witness immunity from prosecution. I am a witness in the main case. They cannot arrest me if my deposition doesn't suit them. They have to prove my statement as a witness wrong and then there will be a separate proceeding by the court for that. I can't be forced to make a statement against somebody. They should bring evidence of falsity," he stated.
"They have not arrested Pradeep Koneru who has been called by ED 13 times. I have only been called twice. This is pick and choose. Koneru has paid much larger amount than mine," advocate Tulsi argued, to which DP Singh said, "We made him accused from a witness as the investigation reveals many things against him. We don't want to go to a stage where he is not telling anything and still enjoying the immunity. This is the stage amidst the investigation; we can make him an accused. Trial has not started and we are well within our rights."
After the arguments were concluded, special judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj extended the ED remand of Babu till August 9. In the next hearing, court will also hear bail plea of Babu, which was moved by his lawyer today.
Babu was arrested by the ED on July 26 in connection with the money-laundering probe against Moin Qureshi and others. During the investigation of the case, it came to the fore that Babu was a close aide of Qureshi, who is accused of Hawala transactions through Delhi-based operators.
In October last year, on the basis of a complaint filed by Babu, a case was registered against the then CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana on charges of accepting a bribe from a businessman, who was related to the case. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:06 IST

Parliament passes bill to amend Arbitration Act

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): The Parliament on Thursday passed a bill that provides for the speedy appointment of arbitrators through designated institutions and seeks to create an independent body to grade arbitral institutions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:06 IST

Provision to declare person as terrorist under UAPA Bill...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday called the provision to declare a person as terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill 2019 as 'meaningless' and 'unconstitutional'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:01 IST

15 disqualified Cong-JD(S) MLAs move SC

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): Fifteen disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of erstwhile Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's order disqualifying them for the term of the present Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:51 IST

Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar government over AES, heat-wave deaths

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on "self-proclaimed good governance" claim of Bihar government and slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over AES, heat-wave deaths and scams breaking out in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:40 IST

Harsh Vardhan hails Medical Commission Bill as 'historic'

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday hailed the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019, as "historic" and said that it will benefit doctors and medical students.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:40 IST

Top-level Indian defence team reaches US, to discuss security issues

Washington (US), Aug 1 (ANI): Amid reports of US military sales to Pakistan and controversy stoked by US President Donald Trump by offering to mediate on Kashmir issue, a top-level Indian delegation headed by Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra reached Washington today and is expected to discuss military r

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:36 IST

Raebareli accident: 3 police personnel suspended

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Three police personnel, including two women, appointed for the security of Unnao rape survivor, have been suspended by the Uttar Pradesh administration in connection with the Raebareli accident.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:28 IST

Free electricity decision the result of BJP's effort: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Thursday claimed that the Delhi government's decision to give free electricity to those consuming up to 200 units was a result of the BJP's efforts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:25 IST

ED books Azam Khan under PMLA

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): As a squeal to the FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:25 IST

Attack on Islam: WB Min on triple talaq bill

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): West Bengal Minister and president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, on Thursday termed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019 as an "attack" on Islam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:00 IST

Indian Army delegation takes part in BPM to celebrate PLA's 92nd...

Sukna (West Bengal) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): An Indian Army delegation took part in special Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) held at Nathu La on Thursday to celebrate 92nd anniversary of the foundation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:53 IST

Goan women 'delicate', not suited for night shifts: ex-CM...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and NCP MLA Churchill Alemao on Thursday said native women and girls in Goa are "delicate", adding that t is not safe for them to work late at night.

Read More
iocl