Money laundering case: ED files plea seeking medical board to examine Nawab Malik's health

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a plea before the special PMLA court seeking the setting up of a medical board to examine the health of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik who is admitted at a private hospital in Mumbai for over four months.

The Arthur Road Jail Administration also filed a petition in the PMLA Court saying that the jail authorities can provide facilities to take Nawab Malik to the hospital.

Malik is admitted to a private hospital located in Kurla area of Mumbai for over four months. The court had given six weeks to the NCP leader for treatment.

And now, ED has filed a petition in the special PMLA court on Thursday for a medical board to be constituted to examine the health of Nawab Malik.

Nawab Malik was arrested on February 23 by the ED over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The PMLA court has asked Malik to file his reply on the ED's plea. The hearing on the plea will be done on September 27.

Meanwhile, Malik filed a petition in the special PMLA court for bail. ED has opposed the bail by filing its reply. (ANI)