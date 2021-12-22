Money laundering case: ED questions Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar for 8 hours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday for around eight hours in connection with a money laundering case, said ED.

Waikar is a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly representing the Jogeshwari East Assembly Constituency.

Waikar is a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier, former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Leader Anil Deshmukh was summoned by the ED in an extortion case.



Earlier on December 14, a suspended cop of Mumbai Police, Sachin Waze, cleared Deshmukh's name in the extortion case and said that no money was demanded by him or his staff during his tenure at the office.

Notably, Waze was arrested in the Antilia case.

Both Deshmukh and Waze are in judicial custody in separate cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively.

The Commission is probing the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month. (ANI)

