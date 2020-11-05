Money laundering case: ED raid at Bineesh Kodiyeri's residence lasts for over 25 hours

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 5 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, lasted for more than 25 hours with officials leaving the house on Thursday morning.

Dramatic scenes unfolded here in front of the house, with the relatives of Bineesh protesting in front of the house alleging that the wife, two-and-a-half-year-old child and wife's mother are not being allowed to meet anyone.

They also filed a complaint with Kerala Child Rights Commission, after which the chairman reached the house and served a notice to ED officials. The complaint of the relatives alleged that the child was locked inside the house and was prevented from meeting relatives.

Following this, the family was allowed to step outside the house and briefly meet the relatives. But soon, police personnel accompanying the ED officials asked them to get inside the house.



Speaking to media after the raid, the wife of Bineesh and her mother alleged that a credit card in the name of Anoop Mohammed, an accused in drug trafficking was listed among the items seized, which according to them was not from the house.

"The credit card in the name of Anoop Mohammed was not seized from the house. So I told ED officials that if I need to sign then I will write that the card was placed inside house by ED officials. They asked to sign in it again and again but I did not. My mother's iPhone was seized, which I duly signed," alleged the wife of Bineesh.

The family also alleged that they were denied permission even to meet advocates and the situation caused mental trauma for the family.

The stalemate continuing with the ED officials remaining inside the house. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner went inside the house and held discussion with officials. It is learned that the family has also lodged a separate complaint with the police.

Though an advocate representing family tried to visit the family members yesterday night, he was not given permission to meet the family. The raid was started by ED at around 9: 30 am on Wednesday and finished at around 11 am today. (ANI)

