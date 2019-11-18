Money laundering case: Malvinder Singh, Sunil Godhwani's ED custody extended till Nov 23

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday extended ED remand of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) CMD Sunil Godhwani for five days in a money laundering case.

Additional session Judge Sanjeev Yadav has allowed them to meet their family members for one hour daily, home-cooked food and prescribed medicine during the remand -- till November 23.

Appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), advocate Nitesh Rana sought 11 days remand of the businessmen.

The duo were arrested by ED in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) on Thursday.

According to the ED, both the accused, along with others, transferred an amount of approximately Rs 1,000 crore to various persons from the entities linked to a corporate loan book and finally, it was siphoned off.

Religare has accused the five persons of diverting funds, claiming that loans were taken by Shivinder while managing the firm but the money was invested in other companies, the ED said.

The ED had started its investigation in the matter on the basis of a case lodged by the Delhi Police. (ANI)

