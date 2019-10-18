Money laundering case: Praful Patel arrives at ED office for questioning

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel has arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office here for questioning in a land deal case linked to Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Iqbal Mirchi.



ED had summoned Patel in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged illegal assets of late Iqbal Mirchi, an aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, according to the probe agency's officials.



Patel, a former union minister in the UPA regime, was asked to depose in Mumbai on October 18.

The ED is expected to record Patel's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with a deal between the wife of Mirchi and a real estate company promoted by Patel. (ANI)

