Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Monitoring activities in J-K will now be easier: Army Chief

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday asserted that as Jammu and Kashmir has became a Union Territory, it will be easier to monitor activities in the region.
"In the Kashmir valley, everybody is working together, Army does not work in isolation. Army is working along with the other central police forces that are there, the state police forces. Now if you see the BDC and Sarpanch elections have been held. So, we are working with everybody together," General Rawat told media here.
"Now what will happen is the monitoring of activities I am sure will be carried out in a better manner because they have come directly under the Centre becoming a Union Territory," he added.
The Army Chief on Tuesday met a group of maulvis, granthis and pundits from Rajouri and Reasi region who have were here as part of a national integration tour.
"I was very happy to meet from the Rajouri area, religious teachers, who are maulvis, granthis and pundits. They have all gathered together and come here as part of the national integration tour. This highlights how all communities in Kashmir can live together. This is a very significant message which is being sent to the people of Kashmir that if the granthis, maulvis and pundits can operate together, obviously they understand that whatever their religious books and texts are preaching have the same basic message. The message is of peace and harmony," General Rawat said.
He said that the situation is "fully under control" in Rajouri and Reasi areas from where these religious teachers visited.
"There is hardly any militancy in these areas. People are happy and doing their jobs. But then one thing they have is that yes there is scope and potential for increasing the employment in these areas for which we have told that we will provide you help. We will see how early recruitment rally can be organised in their area so that some of the youth from these areas can join the defence services or if the police forces can organise a rally along with us, we will see if they can even join the police forces," General Rawat said.
He further stated that peace and harmony can be attained "if the religious teachers are able to communicate the true meaning of the religious texts and what is written in them."
"Therefore, I want to give credit to these people because they have spread the right message. I only hope and I wish that this message can be spread to other parts of Jammu and Kashmir also where people are getting misguided and this can stop in case the religious teachers of all communities can spread the message of peace, harmony and the fact that all communities in India can live together," he said.
General Rawat said that "Kashmir is no different from any other region of our country."
"Kashmir must also reap the benefits of what the rest of India is benefitting from. This can happen if everybody lives together in peace and harmony," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:35 IST

MoS Kishan Reddy inaugurates gallery in Delhi showcasing art by...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated 'Not Just Art', an art gallery at UNESCO Cluster House situated in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area that showcases the art by specially-abled artists.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:33 IST

12 per cent reduction in stubble burning incidents, says...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday that there has been nearly 12 per cent reduction in stubble burning incidents compared to the same period in 2018, with 31,402 such incidents detected, of which Punjab accounts for a maximum of 25,366 cases.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:33 IST

Party will grow faster under Chirag's leadership: Ram Vilas Paswan

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): As Chirag Paswan took over the reins of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) as its chief, founder Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday expressed confidence saying that the party will grow faster in his leadership.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:30 IST

Tis Hazari clash: No action against protesting cops, says Joint CP

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) on Tuesday assured the police personnel who were protesting at the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) here over the Tis Hazari incident that their demands will be fulfilled and said no action will be taken

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:27 IST

Protest staged over dengue cases by wearing mosquito net

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Members of Tamil Puligal Katchi staged a novel protest here on Tuesday against rise of dengue cases in the city by wearing mosquito nets.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:25 IST

No 'junooni jashn' for victory, no 'hungama' after defeat post...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Giving a clarion call to maintain peace and harmony post the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit by Supreme Court, top RSS functionaries along with BJP leaders reached out to Muslim clerics here on Tuesday at the residence of Union Minister of Mino

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:21 IST

Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar on Tuesday predicted that a depression over east-central and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal and north the Andaman Sea moved westwards and it is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the ne

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:10 IST

Rural Development Minister releases wastelands atlas 2019

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday released Wastelands Atlas - 2019 that has geospatial information which will be helpful in turning wastelands to productive use through land development schemes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:07 IST

NMCG organises 'Ganga Utsav' in Delhi to spread awareness about...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), in coordination with the Jal Shakti Ministry, organised 'Ganga Utsav' in the Major Dhyanchand stadium in the national capital to mark the 11th anniversary of Ganga being declared as the national river.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:07 IST

Visakhapatnam: 2 arrested with 725 kg cannabis worth Rs 35 lakh

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Two people on Tuesday were arrested after 725 kilogram of cannabis worth Rs 35 lakh were seized from them in Narsipatnam town in Visakhapatnam district.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:04 IST

Centre should take steps to convert stubble into organic...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that the Centre should take concrete steps to convert stubble into organic fertilizers to combat the problem of air pollution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:57 IST

Kerala HC orders burial of bodies of Naxals killed in Palakkad

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered the bodies of two Naxals who were killed in Palakkad district last week to be buried.

Read More
iocl