Monitoring committee for Brahmapuram site submits report at Kerala HC, says "There is no equipment for biomining"

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 14 (ANI): The monitoring committee inspecting the conditions at the Brahmapuram waste plant, in its report submitted to the Kerala High Court said that there are no adequate facilities for waste management in Brahmapuram.

The monitoring committee which was constituted to inspect the conditions at the Brahmapuram waste plant has submitted its report at the Kerala High Court.

"Not only from Kochi city but also the waste from eight municipalities in the nearby area are brought to Brahmapuram. But there is not even a place to collect this waste. There is no scientific treatment for plastic waste. There is only one shed in the plant. Therefore, the disposal of these wastes is not done properly," the report said.

It further noted that there is no equipment for biomining and it is being done only with a few tools that cannot complete the process on time.

"The amount of organic waste delivered to the plant should be reduced. None of the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Board for the disposal of stagnant wastes is followed here. The final product after waste treatment is a very poor quality one. The product obtained after normal waste treatment is given to cement companies. But the cement companies are not accepting the product from here as it is of poor quality," the committee submitted in the report.

The committee also apprised the High Court of buildings at the site, saying that the existing building at the site was in a dilapidated state and might collapse at any time.

"Accumulated garbage is likely to flow into the nearby Kadambrayar (river). There are no adequate CCTV systems in the plant. They are needed," it further said.

The monitoring committee has also included new recommendations in the report pointing out the inadequacy of infrastructure in Brahmapuram.

The committee was earlier constituted by the High Court consisting of the Director of Suchitwa Mission, the Chief Engineer of the Local Self Government Department, the District Collector, the Chief Environmental Engineer of the Pollution Control Board, the Corporation Secretary and the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) Secretary. (ANI)